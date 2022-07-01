Ghana Card: EOCO warns of fraudsters’ operations

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has warned the public against fraudsters who they say are taking advantage of the on-going exercise across the country to link the Ghana Card to bank accounts.



In a press release dated June, 30 2022, EOCO disclosed that it has taken “notice with great concerns the rate at which some members of the general public have fallen victims to fraudulent banking transactions.



“Fraudsters have taken advantage of the ongoing call on customers of bank to link their accounts to Ghana Card. Regarding the bank fraud, the fraudulent messages are sent to individuals requesting them to click on links in order to update their bank records, the release signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Faustina Lartey for the Executive Director stated.



She continued: “Customers are therefore asked to provide their bank account names, Mobile numbers, Mobile App PIN, One Time Password. Some daring fraudsters even make phone calls to members of the public to request for the aforementioned information.



