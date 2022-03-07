Ghana Boundary Commission boss charges Ghanaians to embrace peace

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: GNA

Major-General Dr Emmanuel Kotia, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Boundary Commission, has called on Ghanaians to work towards protecting the country’s peace.



He said: “As Ghanaians, we must cherish the peace the country is enjoying and ensure that it is protected and sustained at mall times.”.



This, Maj-Gen Kotia said, this would help promote national cohesion and the development Ghanaians were yearning for.



Maj-Gen Kotia was speaking at this year’s Ghana Day celebration of the Cedar Mountain Chapel International of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, in Accra on Sunday.



The event was on the theme: “Lord, Make Ghana’s Prophecy Glorious”.



Maj-Gen Kotia said it was the responsibility of every Ghanaian citizen to ensure that the nation remained peaceful to drive growth and development.



He, therefore, charged churches to come out with programmes that would help safeguard the peace and security of the country.



The Chief Executive Officer also tasked the churches to create an awareness on the need for their members to embrace peace at all times.



“Churches should also pray for the nation and their members at all times and look up unto the Lord who answers all prayers’, he added.



The Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, Lead Pastor of the church said peace played a very important role in the development of every nation and that without peace, no country could be developed.



“Peace plays a very important role in the socio-economic development of every nation and so let us all work together as a team to ensure that the peace we are enjoying is protected,” he added.



The church honoured Maj-Gen Kotia with the ‘Global Peace’ award for his contributions towards sustaining peace in the country.