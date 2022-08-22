You are here: HomeNews2022 08 22Article 1607273

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

'Ghana Beyond Aid but today we are begging for aid' – Ken Ofori-Atta mocked

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, Member of Parliament representing the Buem Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, has mocked government's Ghana Beyond Aid mantra.

According to him, Ghana amid the current economic crunch was clearly begging for aid contrary to what the mantra is supposed to reflect.

He was making comments, last week, on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, where he mocked Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's handling of the economy.

