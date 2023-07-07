Ghana Bar exists to service Nana Addo’s fragile ego – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Private legal practitioner, Oliver Mawusi Barker Vormawor has urged members of the legal fraternity to boycott the Ghana Bar Association’s annual conference.



According to the activist who is a convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, the Ghana Bar Association since the inception of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has become a puppet of the president.



“Since 2017, when Nana Addo became President; the Ghana Bar Association has entirely allowed itself to be used as a ventriloquist of Government Propaganda.



“Since 2017, every single Bar Conference has been headlined by Nana Addo as Keynote speaker. Never in history, has a single president been given so much platform and feting by the Bar Association,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.



Citing various instances, he noted that the association instead of calling out the president has rather given him their platform even when he had supervised clear incidents of human rights violations and other wrongs.



“Nana Addo has spoken at the Bar, even when he passed the most frightening and regressive law this democracy has ever seen in the Imposition of Restrictions Act. Nana Addo was rewarded by the Bar when he chased out Domelovo.



“Nana Addo was still granted audience by superintending over an expansive project to victimize journalists and criminalize dissent.



“Nana Addo was given audience even when people were killed in Techiman, Ejura. Even when Serwaa Broni was kidnapped at his instance to retrieve his naked pictures, Nana Addo had the Bar, with him.



“Nana Addo was given audience when he manufactured one of the worst economic crisis of our generations,” he added.



Describing the president as being intolerant to the rule of law, the activist accused the Ghana Bar of existing to service the president’s ego providing a platform to perpetuate political vindictiveness.



“The Bar exists to service Nana Addo’s fragile ego; and give him a platform to moralize and go after political opponents.



“There is no reason why any lawyer should attend the Ghana Bar Conference which now exists only to whitewash a weak man, with fragile ego and a short tolerance for rule of law.



“Boycott The Bar Conference! ,” he added.





