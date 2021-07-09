Ghana Bar Association demands sanctions against ‘cruel’ security officers

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has described the conduct of security personnel who in recent times have visited violence on innocent civilians as “cruel” and “unacceptable”.



“Security agencies must be professional in the discharge of their duties,” the Association said in a statement issued on Thursday, July 8.



“Under no circumstances should they have subjected people to such brutalities.



“Their actions culminated in the loss of lives and also caused injuries to others and we hereby condemn unreservedly these unfortunate events,” the statement jointly signed by GBA’s National President Anthony Forson Jnr and National Secretary Yaw Acheampong Boafo added.



The Association expressed disquiet over five incidents including the latest shooting to death of two youth in Ejura and the open molestation of Wa residents by some recently graduated army officers.



The GBA wants investigations being conducted to be “thorough, swift and fair and those found culpable. . .duly punished”.



“Under no circumstances should operatives of the Security Agencies under the pretext of maintaining peace, manhandle and assault people or use physical force which sometimes results in the death of the victims.



“The rule of law must prevail at all times in our dear country.”