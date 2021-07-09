Ghana Bar Assoc. condemns 'cruel, unacceptable' acts of violence by security agencies

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has added its voice to the incidence of security personnel inflicting injury and in some cases deadly violence on civilians.



GBA in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb said it was worried about the spate of attacks as recently reported across the country.



Their concerns were contained in a statement issued on Thursday (July 8) which also called for justice to be meted out in each of the five cases that it listed.



The association said it hoped that any investigation into the respective incidents: “will be thorough, swift and fair and those found culpable will be duly punished.”



The statement read in part: “Under no circumstances should operatives of the Security Agencies under the pretext of maintaining peace, manhandle and assault people or use physical force which sometimes results in the death of the victims. The rule of law must prevail at all times in our dear country.”



Five recent instances of violence unleashed by security personnel



1. The violence unleashed by security operatives in the Techiman South Constituency during the 2020 elections, which resulted in the death of two people while several others sustained injuries;



2. The use of firearms in the Ablekuma Central Constituency by a National Security operative and an unidentified soldier resulting in death and physical injuries in the course of the 2020 elections;



3. The conduct of personnel of the Ministry of National Security with respect to journalists of Citi FM/Citi TV on 11th May 2021. In that regard, the manner and mode of arrest employed by the said personnel was objectionable and unacceptable;



4. The death of two persons and injuries suffered by others following clashes between residents of Ejura and security personnel on 29th June 2021; and



5. Armed military personnel molesting and brutalising residents on the streets of Wa on 1st July 2021. Undeniably the behaviour of the military personnel in Wa on the 1st of July, was extremely unprofessional, offensive and reprehensible.



The statement was signed by GBA National President, Anthony Forson Jnr. and National Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo.



“In the instances stated above, the conduct of the personnel of the Security Agencies was cruel and unacceptable. Security Agencies must be professional in the discharge of their duties.



"Under no circumstances should they have subjected people to such brutalities. Their actions culminated in the loss of lives and also caused injuries to others and we hereby condemn unreservedly these unfortunate events,” the statement added.



