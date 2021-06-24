Ghana Army to partner police to beef up security in Accra, other cities - Irbad Ibrahim

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: angelonline.com

The Government of Ghana as part of efforts to beef up security in major cities in the country has dispatched a group of military officers to team up with the Police in providing security in selected cities in the country.



The men from the army who are drawn from the Quick Rapid Response Unit will be manning various Police Barriers and stations with their Police counterparts to help protect the citizenry.



Security Analyst, Irbad Ibrahim who revealed this in an interview on Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ said the hierarchy of the Police and the Military issued agreed on this as part of the five major responses to the increasing crime in the country.



The combined team, he added, will also be mounting more checkpoints in the selected cities – Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale – to check the movement of criminals in the country.



More swoops, he added, will also be made by the security during this period. He therefore entreated the public to bear with them.



Ibard Ibrahim further added that unregistered motorbikes will also be arrested to deter crime.