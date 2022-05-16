Ghana Armed Forces releases notice for 2022 enlistment

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Closing date for military enlistment scheduled for July 10



Eligible applicants for military enlistment to pay GH¢300 for scratch cards



Report all middlemen, GAF



The Ghana Armed Forces has served notice that it has started receiving applications for eligible persons to be enlisted into the Force.



This, a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Navy Captain Michael Addo Larbi, said, is to cover enlistments for Regular Career Course and Short Service Commission officers.



“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2022 Enlistment process for Regular Career Course and Short Service Commission Officers. This has been advertised in the Saturday 14 May 2022 edition of the Ghanaian Times and Monday, 16 May 2022 edition of the Daily Graphic,” the statement said in part.



It further stated that online application forms can be acquired for GH¢300.00 at designated Ghana Post offices across the country.



Closing date for the process to has been announced as Sunday, July 10, 2022.



“The scratch cards for the online applications are on sale at GH¢300.00 each across the country at designated Ghana Post office listed in the advert, the portal for the online application has been activated hence interested persons can log on to http://apply.mil.gh to apply. The closing date for the online submission is Sunday 10 July 2022,” it added.



The statement also urged the general public to report all persons who pose as middlemen to either the nearest military installation or to the police.



“GAF wishes to remind the general public that it does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment. The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join GAF.



“The Ghana Armed Forces further wishes to state that individuals who present themselves as middlemen, intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist any candidate(s) should be reported to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station. In the same vein, interested applicants who choose to pay monies to agents for help are equally culpable in the fraudulent act,” it added.



