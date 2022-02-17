Ghana Airports Company gets new Managing Director

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

GACL gets new Managing Director



Pamela Djamson-Tettey becomes first woman MD



She replaces Yaw Kwakwa who resigned after contested 'sacking'



The board of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, GACL, have appointed a new Managing Director in the person of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey.



She assumes the seat vacated via resignation by Yaw Kawkwa, the outgoing Managing Director whose 'sacking' was embroiled in controversy weeks ago.



A February 16, 2022; statement titled “APPOINTMENT OF MANAGING DIRECTOR” read in part: “Following an emergency meeting of the GACL Board held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa submitted his resignation as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited effective close of day, February 17, 2022.



“The GACL Board has subsequently appointed Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey as the new Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited effective February 17, 2022,” it added.



The statement detailed the academic and professional experiences of the new MD who takes charge of GACL.



GACL Press Statement on new MD



