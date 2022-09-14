Ghana Airport makes U-turn, reconsiders interdiction of staff who confronted Kan-Dapaah

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

A little over two hours after GhanaWeb reported that a security officer of the Ghana Airports Company Limited stationed at the Kumasi Airport had been interdicted for what has been termed ‘embarrassing’ the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the management of the GACL has beaten a retreat.



In a statement signed by Managing Director, Pamela Djamson-Tettey, it stated that after further considerations, it has decided to reconsider the interdiction of its staff.



The statement indicated that it has received facts to the effect that its decision on the employment of AVSEC Officer Awudu Basit was not reflective of the reality.



“While affirming management’s prerogative to act in line with Article 17 9e) of the Collective Agreement, we advise that management has reconsidered the interdiction of AVSEC Officer Basit following further consultations and facts which have since come to its attention,” it said.



The statement continued that regardless of this update, the work of the committee looking into the matter will continue.



“We confirm that the Committee of Enquiry shall proceed with its mandate as spelt out in the Convening Order,” the statement said.



In GhanaWeb’s earlier report, it stated that according to a letter by the Management of GACL, the said security officer on September 8, 2022, approached the minister who was on his way to board a flight and demanded to conduct a pre-boarding search on the minister.



According to the company, the officer's indiscretion caused an embarrassment to the minister.



"Management received a report on September 8, 2022, of indiscretion in the discharge of your duties as an Aviation Security Officer.



"According to the report, you were assigned to perform airside patrol duties at the Kumasi Airport on September 8 2022, and you saw the Minister for National Security emerging from the VVIP Lounge to board Africa World Airlines flight at about 14:30 hours.



"It is reported that you approached the Hon. Minister and demanded to conduct a pre-boarding search on him in the open frontage of the VVIP Lounge which ended up embarrassing the Hon. Minister," the letter addressed to Awudu Basit by the Management of GACL said.



The Management said it was investigating the incident given the negative impression it cast on the company's image.



"In view of the negative impression it cast on the company's image and integrity, Management has decided to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.



In line with Article 17(e) of the Collective Agreement, we notify you of your INTERDICTION from Friday, September 9, 2022, pending the completion of the investigation into the matter.



According to the management, the officer, throughout the investigation, was to be paid two-thirds of his salary.



