Ghana@66: Eschew greed, divisiveness – Mahama

Politics of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama on the occasion of Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration today, Monday, 6 March 2023, has said the country can, obviously, make its independence from colonial rule count “if we put our minds to the task and eschew greed and divisiveness in all sectors of our national life.”



Mr Mahama acknowledged political leadership has a greater responsibility towards making Ghana great and strong again.



“I, therefore, urge every Ghanaian including members of government to acknowledge our common but differentiated roles and responsibilities in order to deliver our best service to build the Ghana we want together,” the former Ghanaian leader posted on Facebook.







This year’s Independence Day parade is being held at the Youth Resource Centre in Ho in the Volta Region.



The parade will feature selected school children and security services.



Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to attain independence from the United Kingdom (UK).



The day, therefore, marks the declaration of independence from the UK on 6 March 1957 by the then Prime Minister, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”.



The Special Guest for today’s celebration is the President of Guinea Bissau, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Umaro Sissoco Embalo.



More than 5000 people across the country, including members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, traditional leaders and other dignitaries are expected to participate in the event.



In 2017, President Akufo-Addo decided the Independence Day celebration be held on rotational basis in every region.