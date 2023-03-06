Ghana@66: Akufo-Addo's grand entrance with fleet of horses, motorcades

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The national parade to mark the 66th independence anniversary of Ghana was held at the Adaklu Youth Resource Centre in Adaklu, a town few metres away from the capital town of the Volta Region, Ho.



After a few hours into the parade, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arrived amid cheers and dancing at the grounds of the Independence Day celebration.



Colourful displays from fleets of cars, motor cycles, and horses ushered the president into the venue for the celebrations.



At least 20 motor cycles preceded the arrival of the president before some V8, presumable the president's security detail.



At least 20 horse riders sandwiched the president’s vehicle, which was being driven majestically into the ground of the celebration.



The president, in a white shirt and black trousers, and his wife, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, alighted from the vehicle and were welcomed by the organisers of the programme.



He then proceeded to set stage for the National Anthem of Ghana to be sang.



Watch Akufo-Addo’s arrival in the video below:











You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/OGB