Ghana@65: Ours is a story of hope – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ahead of the 65th Independence Day celebration, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana has a story of hope.



“We have a story. Ours is a story of hope! A story that has evolved with time, from the struggles of our forefathers to the victory they won for us. All along the way we have built this nation together, from the South to the North, from the East to the West,” he tweeted on Saturday, February 19.



“Working Together, Bouncing Back Better,” he added.



The Central Regional capital Cape Coast will be hosting the 65th Independence Day Event.



