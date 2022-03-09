Ghana@65: Odotombiri MP charges constituents to seek employable skills

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

The Member of Parliament for the Odotobiri Constituency, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, has admonished his constituents to seek employable skills in order for them to be economically independent and not always rely on government to employ them.



The MP was speaking at the parade to mark this year's 65th Independent Day celebrations at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

Hon. Gyamfi who used the occasion to donate sewing and hairstyling equipment worth thousands of Ghana cedis to over 13 beneficiaries, charged them to make good use of the machines. The elated MP further re-emphasised that the youth should seek employable skills as he takes steps to alleviate poverty within the constituency.



The District Chief Executive for the Amansie Central District, Michael Donkor appealed to the people to be united. He said, "unity is the only means Odotobiri can see massive development". He further expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Mp, Nanamom, the assembly members for their unflinching support since he assumed power.



He seized the opportunity to throw more light on the remarkable feats chalked in his few months as DCE; chiefly among them was the fixing of jacobu Town Roads, reshaping of all feeder roads, expansion of electricity, and provision of thousands of school desks.



As Ghana marks its 65th independence, Amansie Central district today had its celebration at the Methodist school park at Jacobu where thousands of persons throng there to witness the colorful display of march past by students and identifiable groups.



The Independence Day celebration was chaired by the Queen mother of Jacobu, Nana Konadu with the District Chief Executive, Member of Parliament, the Education Director, and head of departments gracing the occasion.