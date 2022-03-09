Ghana@65: NDC known for ‘chop chop’, NPP builds – Effah Dartey

Politics of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

A former Member of Parliament for Berekum Constituency in the Bono Region, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has singled out the main opposition National Democratic Congress as the party that comes to destroy all the gains the New Patriotic Party has made in terms of the management of the economy.



According to him, after eight years of the Constitutional rule of late president Jerry John Rawlings coupled with his years of military rule, Ghana was left in a sorry state riddled with all manner of corruption.



He alleged that what the NDC led by the late president Jerry John Rawlings was concerned with was to cook figures for the Bretton Woods institutions to look good in their books when the government was virtually doing nothing for Ghanaians.



This, he argued, can be seen in the first sessional address of former President John Agyekum Kufuor to Parliament in 2001, adding that, the NDC left Ghana in a dire state.



“This country was in a sorry state as of that time because the NDC is a party made up of insincere leaders who come into government to engage in “chop, chop”, he stated.



“After all those years, when the former president John Agyekum Kufour built the economy and a cedi was to a dollar, the NDC came back with late president Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills to loot the state with judgement debt,” he added.



He continued that atrocious amounts of monies were paid as judgement debts to cronies of the NDC.



Speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 on the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s Independence, the former Deputy Minister for Interior under former John Agyekum Kufour alleged that anytime the NDC comes to power, they inflate contract sums to finance their party activities.



The lawyer by profession mentioned the Pokuase interchange, Ridge Hospital project, Circle-Dubai, Kasoa interchanges as clear examples of the NDC inflated projects.



Talking about his own party, he observed that the NPP always bring on board social intervention programmes like Metro Mass Transit, health Insurance, School Feeding, Free SHS, among others.



These, according to him, are the hallmark of the NPP and as a party “we will continue to lead as a tradition that cares about the well-being of the people we serve.”



He noted that the NPP is not as insincere as the NDC in government.