Ghana@65: Lands Minister donates two pickup trucks to security services

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has, on behalf of the Minerals Commission and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, donated two brand new pickup trucks to the security services in the Savannah Region, as part of activities that marked the 65th Independence Day celebration.



The Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency said the pickups will enhance security in the region and also help in the fight against illegal small-scale mining.



He disclosed further that in the next two weeks, a brand new speed boat would be donated to the Savannah Regional Security Council to patrol the Black and the White Volta.



Samuel Abu Jinapor assured the people of the Savannah Region that he will join hands with all the agencies in the region to help in the development of the Damongo municipality and the Savannah Region as a whole.



The minister said, as part of measures to push education in the area, which is his priority, he met the Savannah Regional Director of Education for some discussion to that end.



Earlier, the minister, led by the Damongo Forestry Commission, took part in a tree-planting exercise in some selected areas in the municipality.