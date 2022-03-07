Ghana@65: All agog audience, motorcades, Armed Forces welcome Akufo-Addo in Cape Coast

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Indigenes of the Central Region could not hide their joy in hosting the Independence Day celebration. They expressed their joy when the president was announced to be making his appearance.



With excitement, Ghana flags were waved amidst loud cheers by the indigenes who had expectations written all over their faces to welcome His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo.



The motorcade from the presidency gave a captivating display at the stadium as the riders of the motorbikes showed their exquisite riding skills to make entrance for the first gentleman.



The vehicle in which the president sat was preceded and followed by prancing horses with a full representation of Armed Forces in the centre pitch, poised to welcome the Commander in chief.



Nana Akufo Addo was clad in white to celebrate Ghana’s 65th independence.



Ghana’s Independence Day celebration since 2019 has been celebrated out of Accra in order to get other regions to participate.



In 2019, the celebration took off in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale.



Tamale was the first city to host the independence celebration outside of the Country’s regional capital, Accra.



Kumasi was next in 2020 as the second city to host the celebration outside Accra.



In 2021, the celebration was held virtually owing to a shoot in active COVID-19 cases in Ghana.



Cape Coast hosted the 65th Independence Day celebration at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



