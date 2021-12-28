Get vaccinated now! - GHS charges Ghanaians as COVID-19 active case rises to over 8,500

Health News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

1,283 people dead from coronavirus



Several Ghanaians contracting COVID-19



Adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols



Ghana's COVID-19 case count has seen an increase over the past few weeks.



As of December 23, 2021, the active cases have shot up to 8,554 while an additional 1,264 people have been infected with the virus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported in its latest update.



Also, a total of 140,221 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus pandemic while, 1,283 people have died from the virus.



Due to this, the Ghana Health Service has entreated Ghanaians to get vaccinated to protect themselves from contracting the virus.



The service also advised Ghanaians to put on nose masks, practice social distancing, wash hands under running soap and water, and apply alcohol-based hand sanitizer to safeguard their lives.



It said, "Ghana's COVID-19 case count as at 23rd December 2021. Let’s continue to observe the safety protocols. Wear a mask always, wash your hands regularly with soap under running water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, practice social distancing , get vaccinated now."



Meanwhile, beaches, nightclubs, and land borders have been closed to stop the spread of the virus.