Get vaccinated, it's the best way to end coronavirus – Kufuor to Ghanaians

Health News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has said the surest way to eradicate the dreaded coronavirus pandemic is vaccination.



To that end, he has appealed to all persons to get inoculated.



“Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19, you should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” the two-time Ghanaian leader said in a tweet on Sunday.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) resumed the vaccination of Ghanaians, 18 years old and above, with the additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccines received by the country last Friday, September 24.



The rollout of the COVAX facility vaccine started the country’s mass vaccination exercise in March. But shortage of supply from the Serum Institute of India forced a halt in the exercise.



On Tuesday, August 31, those who were yet to receive their second doses began getting them after 249,6000 additional doses were received under the COVAX facility.



This ended on Saturday, September 4.



“Persons 18 years or older who have never received a vaccine or have received only one dose of AstraZeneca are to participate in this exercise,” the Service said in a press release on Thursday, September 23.



“All eligible persons are advised to take along a valid Photo ID card when visiting any designated centre within their respective regions for vaccination,” the release signed by Director-General of the Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye directed.



