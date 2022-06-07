Get vaccinated if you have not, Covid-19 cases rising again - GHS

Health News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe has noted that the rise in our Covid-19 cases is a sign that the outbreak is not yet over.



He has therefore asked the public not to let down their guard.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Ghanaians were never asked to stop wearing their nose mask nor stop practicing social distancing.



He stressed the need for unvaccinated persons to get vaccinated to help contain the spread of the virus.



"I will encourage Ghanaians who have not been vaccinated to do so. The cases are rising again. Our latest data shows about 300 cases. This show that the virus is not totally out of the system. The vaccination will give us immunity and minimize the spread. I will encourage people to vaccinate.



We also have flu (H3N2) going around, so a number of people are coughing and sneezing. Most of the test results come out as either H3N2 or COVID-19.”



To those who have not taken their boosters, he asked them to get their boosters adding, "I will encourage people to wear their nose maks especially those in an enclosed area such as offices”.