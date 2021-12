Get vaccinated – Oppong Nkrumah rallies Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has rallied Ghanaians to make themselves available at various vaccination centres to be receive inoculation against COVID-19.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have in recent times expressed concerns over vaccine hesitancy and the level of conspiracy theories being puddled about the vaccines.



A cross section of Krobos in the Eastern region refused to take the COVID-19 jab fearing that it will cause them to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.



But President Akufo-Addo, in an address to the nation on Wednesday December 15, 2021, debunked the claims stating that it was ‘outrageous’.



“Getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections if you do not want to. This is an outrageous claim. Vaccination cannot change your political preference,” he emphasized.



Manager of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, has also disclosed that large quantities of vaccines have expired in the Volta region due to hesitancy.



Taking to social media, the information minister pleaded with the populace to take the jab.



Already, the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Dacosta Aboagye, has disclosed that an Executive Instrument (E.I) is being drafted to make vaccination compulsory before an individual can access public places such as workplaces, churches and bars.“We are pleading with the Ghanaian population to support us with this [vaccination] because we are all not safe until everyone is vaccinated. It is very important and come January, should you not do this, you will not be able to get to certain public places. I must be honest, we are working on the EI that will mandate us to do that,” Dr. Dacosta said on Joy News’ “The Pulse” on Wednesday December 15, 2021.Earlier, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye indicated that compulsory vaccination will kick start in January 2022.