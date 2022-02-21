Get-rich-quick attitude attracts poverty - Rev. Boateng Bempah

Religion of Monday, 21 February 2022

The Reverend Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church has advised Ghanaians, especially the youth to eschew dubious means of attaining wealth.



He said they should embrace hard work and diligence, which were able to produce long-lasting success.



“Today, many people are eager to become rich overnight. They do not want to go through the mill and pass through life's processes. They cut corners, dupe unsuspecting victims and rid people of their wealth. Wealth gotten through ill-means never lasts long," he said.



Rev Bempah was speaking on the topic: “Breaking the curse of poverty and debt cancellation.”



He quoted from Proverbs 28:20, saying, “A faithful person will be richly blessed, but one eager to get rich will not go unpunished.”



“Shady business will lead you into more poverty. Those who are rich today didn't attain it in a day. They went through the stages and God taught them valuable lessons. Stealing and taking someone's property will not prosper you. When you go through the stages you learn a lot and it humbles you,” he said.



He advised them to be wary of the friends they kept because that could influence their life and alter their decisions.



“Friendship is not by force; it is by choice,” Rev Bempah added.



He read Psalm 1:1-3, saying “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night.”



“That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither— whatever they do prospers.”