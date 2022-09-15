 Get ready for God’s revelations and prophecies on Oct. 1 – Prophet Wovenu II tells Ghanaians

Religion of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

General overseer of the Apostles Revelations Society (ARS) Prophet Edwin Selasi Kwesi Wogbloexo Wovenu II is urging members of the Church and Ghanaians in general to congregate at Anyako Kpota on Saturday, October 1 for God’s revelations and prophecies dating back to 1946.



The gathering this year will see prophecies made in the past interpreted for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 according to a press release from the Church.



“I, the Servant of God, Prophet Edwin Selasi Kwesi Wogbloexo Wovenu II, deem it very crucial in using this medium to reach out to everyone, regarding matters of the Church’s 84th (2023), 85th (2024) and 86th (2025) years’ Revelation received by His Servant C.K.N Wovenu, dated 4th November 1948, 2nd March 1946, 17th December 1946, 1st October 1984 and 6th September 1990,” the statement said.



<>Below is the full statement

b

MEDIA RELEASE



NOTICE TO MEMBERS OF THE CHURCH OF APOSTLES REVELATION SOCIETY AND ALL BELIEVERS



Beloved Children of GOD and Members of the ARS Church, May the Peace and the Grace of God Jehovah, Maker of the Heaven and the Earth dwell in you during these challenging times. May the Holy Spirit of God awake all hearts and minds, and bring us all together under one umbrella, Amen.



I, the Servant of God, Prophet Edwin Selasi Kwesi Wogbloexo Wovenu II, deem it very crucial in using this medium to reach out to everyone, regarding matters of the Church’s 84th (2023), 85th (2024) and 86th (2025) years’ Revelation received by His Servant C.K.N Wovenu, dated 4th



November 1948, 2nd March 1946, 17th December 1946, 1st October 1984 and 6th September 1990



In accordance with the Revelations, I am inviting everyone especially all Members of ARS Church to Anyako Kpota (The Ten Commandment Temple) on the 1st of October, 2022 for the unveiling and releasing of the Revelations for the year 2023 through to 2025. The said Revelations are very important to the wellbeing of all souls in the church and the world at large.



Preceding the October 1st event, God has instructed me to invite all persons in possession of, and/or in charge of the church’s property (those overseeing Souls, Church Assets, various offertories and tithe) to come render account of their stewardship.



God, the Supreme Being decrees that, those in charge of Souls, Assets and Finances at the Church’s Stations, Regional Headquarters, International Headquarters, Foreign Missions of the Church, in the various factions of the Church, must appear before the Prophet, as Chair, in a Self-Confession Tribunal, on the 22nd of September, 2022 from morning until Sun set.



As stated above, anyone who refuses to attend this all-important ceremony, due to any guiles or fears, have themselves to blame for any misfortune that may befall them after this gracious ceremony, God is ever willing to listen to all your confessions and stewardship. He is ready to heal and cleanse you from all unrighteousness only when you make yourselves available. (1 John 1 :9)



The concerned attendants are supposed to arrive at Anyako Kpota on the 21st of September, 2022



I seek the grace of God to abide with you all, in the Name of Christ Jesus, the Truth, the Way and the Life. Be in sound health. Amen



I, Your Servant in the Lord



Prophet E.S.K. Wogbloexo Wovenu II



(King of Peace)