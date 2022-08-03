Get people with mental problems off the streets - Kwesi Pratt tells authorities

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has expressed concern over the freedom given to people with mental health problems to roam about on the streets.



He shared his concerns during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme when discussing a recent incident involving a deranged woman and an unidentified man.



The woman reportedly struck the man to death with a stone at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Monday afternoon.



According to eye witness account published by Daily Guide Network, the deceased was a pillion rider on a motorbike using the interchange when the woman for some unknown reason pulled him down.



The woman pounced on him immediately after he fell and started assaulting him with a large concrete stone till he bled profusely and passed away.



Following the incident, the Police intervened by arresting her to avoid her being lynched by the crowd.



Mr. Pratt, who was sorrowful about the man's sudden demise, asked the relevant authorities to treat mentally unstable people on the streets with seriousness stressing they pose a major risk to commuters.



He appealed to the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and psychiatric hospitals to rid the streets of the mentally challenged and give them adequate medical treatment.



"Let's get people with mental problems off the streets," he asserted.