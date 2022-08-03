Get over yourself, what you say is not final - Beatrice Annan to Ursula

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the NDC Communications team, Beatrice Annan has advised Communications Minister to come down to the level of every Ghanaian.



According to her, the Communication Ministry is not a place where whatever she says is final hence the need for her to get over herself as she is in the position to serve every Ghanaian.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on August 1, 2022, she said, “…Listening to her, I think she should get over herself, come down to the level of every Ghanaian and know that if you are in leadership, it’s for every Ghanaian. It is not a place for you to exercise self-aggrandizement. It is not a place for you to believe that what you say is final. I like her personally but I think she should get over herself.



“For her to say that she reluctantly agreed to extend the deadline, who is she? She doesn’t have any capacity howsoever described to cut off anybody’s sim card. What law is backing what she is doing, what regulation gives her that power to do and implement what she is doing in the manner she is doing it,” she said on the show.



The Minister of Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Sunday, July 31, 2022, stated she has ‘reluctantly’ agreed to extend the time to September 30.



The second deadline extension she revealed, was upon consultations.



"Upon consultation, the Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The program will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.



NYA/WA



