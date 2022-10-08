Get involved in your children's education - Educationist tells parents

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Dr. Abena Tay, the proprietress of Sensels School has advised Ghanaian parents to take keen interest in the conduct and performance of their wards in school.



She noted regrettably that owing to the demands of work and other activities, parents tend to relinquish their role of supervising the progress of their children at school.



Dr Abena Tay stated that children are now exposed to all kinds of harmful content because most parents do not make time to regulate the content their children are exposed to. This, he says is a key contribution to the rise in social vices.



“Parents should get involved. Our parents were involved in our education when were growing up. Talk about home works, moral activities and so on. Children feel abandoned because parents claim to be busy. Children are left with television and are influenced by all kinds of things. My advice is that parents should get involved, learn with their children and pray with them,” she said.



The United Nations Ambassador made the comments during the launch of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Sensels Schools.



Shedding light on the major impact the school has made in the Taifa community, Dr Abena Tay observed that the school has assumed the position of a citadel of academic and religious excellence in the area.



“We’ve produced students who are holding key positions in public and private sectors. We’ve chalked a lot of success as we are always in the top three schools in the areas. We’ve got the area to believe that education is the primary key to eradicating poverty.



Touching on the future of the school, Dr Abena Tay disclosed that the focus of the school is to not serve as center of academic excellence but also a hub for the discovery and grooming of talents.



She said the school is stepping up its department by resourcing them to help the pupils identify their talents and also equip them with knowledge and skills about modern technology.



The Principal of the School, Sena Tay commended the teachers, and past and current students of the school for remaining resolute and steadfast over the years.



He noted that, from humble beginnings, the school has evolved to become a reference point for quality education in the area.



The Chairman of the ceremony appealed to the school to step up efforts to incorporate modern technology in its activities.



As part of the launch, the school held a free health screening exercise for parents and residents of the area.



In line with the theme of the month which is breast cancer awareness month, the school also engaged health professionals who sensitized parents, mostly women in the importance of regularly undergoing breast checkups.



It is believed that over 200 women benefited from the exercise.