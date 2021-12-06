Get involved in choosing the right candidate for 2024 – NPP-USA Tallahassee chapter charges

Diasporian News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been urged to play active roles in choosing the best flagbearer to lead the party in 2024 in order to retain power.



This according to the NPP-USA Tallahassee chapter, is to avert a recurrence of previous happenings that divided the ranks of the party in time past and led to the party losing power to the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



Mr. Abubakari Shani Bawumia who is the NPP-USA Tallahassee chapter Chairman at the inaugural speech said,



“We need to collectively add our voices to the calls that our party must take a great lesson from 2008 and make sure that victory becomes ours in 2024 elections. We need to present a very formidable candidate who can shake the foundation of our opponents with humility, intelligence, and pro-poor policies”



According to him, there is a strong conviction that the NPP risks going into opposition for over a decade if all fail to get involved in making the right call for the right and deserving person to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



To this end, he charged his colleague executives to faithfully execute their pledge as contained in the oath of office during the duration of service.



“I wish to assure the Branch executives, national executives, and the entire membership that, we will never let our guard down in performing our duties as executives. We will make this chapter the most active and vibrant chapter among the chapters in the diaspora,” he assured and commended Obaa Yaa Frimpong for her patience, time, and wisdom in guiding the chapter from the beginning.



Present at the event were; Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Mohammed Baantima Samba, National Youth Organiser Aspirant Salam Mustapha, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab.