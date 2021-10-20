Get involved in breast screening - Ghanaians urged

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Several Ghanaians have died from breast cancer



• "According to the World Health Organization, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths were recorded globally



• Based on this, everyone, especially women have been urged to take advantage of the free breast screening to get checked



The month of October is noted as breast cancer awareness month.



During this period, Ghanaians, especially women are entreated to visit health facilities to do a thorough check on their breasts. For those who identify a lump in their breasts, they quickly undergo treatment so safeguard their lives.



Some Ghanaians, on the other hand, feel reluctant and/or are sometimes scared to go for the screening with the fear of being diagnosed with breast cancer.



It is for this reason that Dercol bags has introduced a gift campaign to encourage more women to partake in this global exercise.



"According to WHO, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths were recorded globally. Also, 65% women diagnosed with breast cancer are in Stage III OR IV. Our goal as a company is to raise awareness about the importance on early detection of breast cancer and encourage more women in our communities, organizations, families and individuals to get involved and get screened," a statement from Dercol bags said.



They urged Ghanaians who visit any breast screening centre to take a picture or video while getting screened, share on social media and tag Dercol bags.



The post with more shares, likes and interactions will receive a gift package. Also, discount coupons will be given out to the ultimate winner.