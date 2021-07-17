Get into politics to help change society - Catholics told

Religion of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Catholic Bishop of Sunyani, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, is asking Catholics and Marshalls in the church to go into the arena of politics to help change society.



The respected man of God was speaking at the 2021 Biennial Marshall Moreau Murat Memorial Lectures held in Sunyani.



The ceremony was under the theme: “The call to fraternity and social friendship in view of Fratelli Tutti - The Marshallan.”



“A better politics is the one that protects work, promotes solidarity and subsidiarity, and finds solutions to all that attacks fundamental human rights including weapons, drugs, sexual exploitation, slave labour, terrorism, and organized crime. The Pope recommends that Catholics and Marshallans should seek to enter politics and do better politics, and use politics to evangelize the temporary world.”



He also admonished Catholics to emulate the selfless lives exhibited by Rev. Father Auguste Moreau and Rev Father Eugene Murat who were both Pioneer Missionaries of the Catholic Church in the Gold Coast.



He encouraged Catholics to be at peace with their neighbours.



“As neighbours, we are members of a single-family, it is, therefore, our collective responsibility and opportunity to create a world that includes all and integrates and lift those who are suffering or have fallen.”