Germany’s planned deportation of 25 Ghanaians: All you need to know

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twenty-five Ghanaians living illegally in Germany are scheduled to be repatriated according to a November 3, 2021, Note Verbale transmitted by German authorities to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs And Regional Integration.



The three-page document explains why the deportations have become necessary and a detailed process regarding the travel of the deportees and accompanying German guards.



“With an international Charter flight, twenty-five (25) Ghanaian nationals, currently living illegally in Germany, will be repatriated to Ghana arriving on November 30th, 2021. They will be accompanied by members of the German Federal Police and a medical doctor, who will not leave the aircraft,” the document sighted by GhanaWeb read in part.



The Germans also noted that a detailed list of the deportees will be forwarded by the German Embassy in due course.



The Charter flight details were given among others, the Airline Operator, Aircraft Type and Registration as Privilege Airline, Boeing 767 and EC-LZO respectively.



It is expected to leave Hannover and arrive in Accra at 8:20 local time with the disembarking time at 9:50 am.



Some of the medical measures in the light of COVID-19 infection include that deportees will observe distancing on the flight and each will be given a single-use glove and face mask to be worn throughout the duration of the flight.



Additionally, all persons aboard the flight will be tested before boarding whiles the German Embassy will also cater for the cost of mandatory COVID-19 test for each of the deportees upon arrival at the airport.



This is not the first time Ghanaians are being deported, years back the US government and Ghana got into a standoff after Ghana refused to accept some deportees.



The deportation notice is also copied to among others, Director of Legal and Consular Bureau at Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Director of Operations and the National Security Council Secretariat, the Comptroller General at Immigration Headquarters and Immigration Officer in Charge at the Kotoka International Airport.



Find the full note verbale below:



