Gerard Ataogye retained as Kassena-Nankana West DCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Gerard Ataogye, the acting Chief Executive for the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region has bagged reappointment from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In the MMDCEs nominees' list which was made public on Sunday, September 19, 2021, through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr. Ataogye was named by the President among 15 nominees for the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region.



The nomination of Mr. Ataogye will enable him to continue to champion the development of the district and its people on behalf of President Akufo-Addo and his second-term government.



Gerard Ataogye was first appointed in 2018 by President Akufo-Addo in his first term of government to succeed the late Clement Dandori who passed on after a short illness.



Prior to his first appointment, Mr. Ataogye was a noted loyalist and an active member of the New Patriotic Party whose influence could be felt in the constituency. He was said to be an additional force behind the party’s improved performance in the Chiana-Paga constituency, especially in the 2020 general elections.



He was said to have worked tirelessly with the Parliamentary candidate, Robert Aloo, who also exudes great influence, the party constituency chairman and executives.



Before the release of the MMDCEs nominees' list, Ghanaians heavily criticised the government for its delay in making the appointments. A notable Ghanaian who criticised the government was Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, who said the delay could negatively affect the performance of the Assemblies as few months remained to the end of the year 2021.



But the President responding to some of the criticisms explained that the delay was to offer him the opportunity to scrutinize his list of appointees to arrive at individuals who would have won his conviction.



The President said, “I want to be sure about the people that are going to help me at the local government level to be in place all through the rest of my mandate.”