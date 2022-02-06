George Mireku Duker commissions ultra-modern Community Centre for Adiewoso

Regional News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The people of Adiewoso in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality of the Western Region can now heave a sigh of relief as some of the challenges facing them have been solved by the MP for the area, George Mireku Duker.



George Mireku Duker on Saturday, February 5, 2022 commissioned an ultra-modern Community Centre for the community.



The project composes of an office, store room and toilet facilities meant to make life more convenient for residents of Adiewoso.



Speaking during the ceremony, George Mireku Duker emphasized the need for the people to have confidence in the government to undertake massive development in the constituency.



He intimated his commitment to improving the living conditions in the community and referenced some infrastructural projects and social interventions to back his claims.



He assured the elders and residents of the community that a toilet facility will constructed to solve their problem.



The chief of the area commended George Mireku Duker for staying through to his campaign promises.



He expressed on behalf of the community, his deepest appreciation to the MP and MCE of the area for the project.



George Mireku Duker was accompanied by Benjamin Kessie, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE, Constituency Executives, Technocrats and other officials.



