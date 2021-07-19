George Duker, Tarkwa MCE vindicated in claims of being behind disappearance of Gyaasehene of Apinto

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Following the return of the Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council in Tarkwa, Dr. Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, and the subsequent accusations that the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, was involved in his disappearance, the Herald reports that the claims have been established as false.



Basing its argument on its independent checks, the paper established that the people making the allegations and linking the MP to the Gyaasehene's disappearance only did so to settle some personal scores with the MP.



It continued that this is as a result of the defeat those persons suffered at the hands of George Mireku Duker in the constituency.



Last Friday, a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Tarkwa, held a press conference and among other things, attacked the legislator but the Herald has established that these persons are in fact, not indigenes of Tarkwa-Nsuaem.



It stated further that Baah Acheamfour, who is the convener of the group, is not mentioned as a native of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, but has been conveniently using some disgruntled youth to do the bidding of his paymasters, whose job includes the attacks on the MP.



It will be recalled that a handful of some of the youth, led by Baah Acheamfour, who addressed the media in Accra, without mincing words, accused George Mireku Duker, and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa, Benjamin Kessie, of being the ones who masterminded the alleged kidnapping of the Gyaasehene of Apinto.



They stressed that the MP did this because he had fears that his brother, who is the MCE, could lose his reappointment bid as the MCE.



"Friends of the Media, we are here to expose the reasons why there are all these cock and bull stories trying all means possible to denigrate the hard-won reputation and integrity of Mr Kakra Blay.



“Mr. Kakra Blay is contesting Mireku Duker's elder brother for the position of Municipal Chief Executive of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly. Friends of the Media, these are just a few reasons why the MP of the area who happens to be the younger brother of the outgoing MCE is all over in the media casting insinuations, throwing dust into people's eyes with all the lies and allegations mentioned above, just to destroy Mr Blay in the media and destroy his chance of becoming an MCE, so that his brother will continue to be in office as MCE", he alleged without further evidence, the paper reports.



Intel available to the Herald also indicated that Krakra Blay has been having sleepless nights over his attempts to lobby for the appointment of MCE of Tarkwa-Nsuaem as he had allegedly supported the 2020 Independent Parliamentary Candidate against Duker.



This situation, the report explained, is what is pushing Kakra to be involved in these falsities, so as to push through his bid for the position as Chief Executive Office of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.



In the meantime, the Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council in Tarkwa Dr. Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, has confirmed that he was never kidnapped, contrary to news that broke out on Thursday, July 15, 2021, that the chief was kidnapped by some unknown assailants, police investigations say.



The chief, according to the linguist Nana Kobina Obo ll, went missing on Thursday, July 15th, 2021, which they reported to the Tarkwa divisional police command.



However, later Thursday evening, Dr. Nana Adarkwa Bediako llI is reported to have been found by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau(NIB) on the main Tarkwa-Takoradi road and brought home.



