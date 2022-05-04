George Andah engages NSMQ contestants in Awutu-Senya West Constituency

General News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya West Constituency, Nenyi George Andah has called for a stronger collaboration between teachers, parents, and all stakeholders in the Constituency.



His call was aimed at giving students in the area a level playing field for them to excel and have a positive impact in this year's National Science and Maths Quiz.



Speaking exclusively to this reporter, the astute politician cum marketing expert noted that stronger collaboration between all stakeholders is best for grooming patriotic, brilliant, and God-fearing students for the Nation.



"When all teachers, parents, and religious leaders and individuals come together to train students, especially in mathematics and science, we put in them a correct measure of discipline and values they need to make both our Constituency and Nation proud” George Andah noted.



The former MP who successfully launched his autobiography took the opportunity to wish both Senya Senior High and Obrachire Senior High all the best in the preliminary rounds of this year's NMSQ competition.



He lamented that students' preference for arts subjects over sciences is dangerous and worrying therefore we must make a conscious effort by all stakeholders to reverse the negative development through the National Maths and Science Quiz Competition.



The organizers of the National Science and Maths Quiz released fixtures for the 2022 regional qualifiers of the competition.



The NSMQ has become prominent on the calendar of the Ghana Education Service as many Schools look forward to the competition every year.



