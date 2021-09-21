George Andah calls for calm over the nomination of DCE in Awutu Senya West

Politics of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, George Nenyi Andah, has called for calm following the release of the nomination of the district chief executive for the area.



He appealed to the party supporters to accept the nominees of the President and desist from all forms of violence.



A statement issued and signed by the former MP said such acts undermine the authority of the President.



After the release of the list of MMDCEs, some individuals and groups have expressed their displeasure over the list.



Some had embarked on protests demanding their choice of nominees to be appointed.



But the former MP has called for calm and asked the residents especially members of NPP to remain calm.



Read the full statement below:



Nomination of DCE in Awutu Senya – Nenyi George Andah Calls for Unity



In line with Article 243(1) of the Constitution of the Republic, yesterday, HE the President through the Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralization Minister announced the nomination of Joseph Aidoo for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Awutu Senya District. I wish to congratulate Joseph Aidoo on his nomination and wish him a successful approval process.



I deem it necessary to also appeal to all party loyalists, especially the grassroots to accept the nomination of HE the President in unity. It is the President’s prerogative to decide who becomes the DCE to spearhead the work that needs to be done in the district, and any contrary position to this undermines the decision of the President. I join those condemning the reported pockets of disturbances in some parts of the country, and ask members of the NPP in ASWC not to entertain any act of indiscipline to disrespect the President’s nomination and bring the name of the party into disrepute.



I wish to thank Hon. Stephen Kwame Quaye, the immediate past District Chief Executive for Awutu Senya, who is also a two-time past Constituency Chairman for his sterling stewardship and leadership of service. I worked closely with him and learnt a lot from his guidance and wise counsel, a relationship that contributed significantly to winning the seat of the incumbent in the 2016 elections. I wish him well in his future endeavors going forward and as he continues to support efforts to “break the 8.”



Nenyi George Andah

Former MP, Awutu Senya West