George Akuffo Dampare has vindicated me, he'll soon become Ghana's 23rd IGP - Prez

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prez Akufo-Addo has praised the acting IGP, Dr Goerge Akuffo Dampare



• Nana Addo says he has so far made him proud



• He adds that he will soon be made Ghana's 23rd Inspector General of Police





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has won the trust of Ghanaians due to his efforts in strengthening security in the country.



According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the acting IGP has made him proud by living up to standard as the best man to occupy the highest position in the Ghana Police Service.



Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 50th Cadet Officers' Course at the National Police Training School Parade Grounds in Accra on Friday, October 1, 2021, he intimated that the acting IGP will soon "become our nation's 23rd Inspector General of Police."



"I cannot end without reiterating the support of Government for the recent actions taken by the acting Inspector General of Police, Goerge Akuffo Dampare, which are eliciting strong backing from the population," he said.



Nana Akufo-Addo added: "He has, so far, vindicated my decision to repose trust in him to hold this high office, I am confident that, once the necessary processes are completed, which I am sure will soon, he will become our nation's 23rd Inspector General of Police.



Dr George Akuffo Dampare is the youngest acting IGP under the 4th Republic, he took office on August 1, 2021, from James Oppong-Boanuh who served as Ghana's Inspector General of Police from October 2019 to July 2021.