Gentleman's agreement: Bawumia's aide replies critics after backlash

Dr Gideon Boako, Spokesperson to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to persons criticizing him for reportedly shading Alan Kyerematen.



Political pundits especially from the camp of Mr Alan Kyerematen hold the view that since there was a gentleman's agreement between him and now President Akufo Addo in 2007, the former should be allowed to lead the NPP as the presidential candidate in 2024.



This view has been strongly rejected by the Bawumia camp.



Dr Boako believes since the then-candidate Akufo-Addo didn't win the 2008 election, that agreement no longer holds.



“Instead of keeping to the commitment of conceding to me to go again so you can come after, you contested me. I lost and decided to go again and there again you did not concede to me but contested me,” he explained... Once you do this, you have withdrawn the commitment you made to me. Should the assurance I gave you still hold even after you subsequently withdraw your commitment to me on two separate occasions? Once you withdraw your commitment the consequential assurance from me also stands withdrawn,” he wrote on Facebook.



Hours after his post went viral, Dr Boako was and is still been censured for disrespecting Mr Alan Kyerematen.



But speaking in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Dr Boako pointed out that he only expressed his views; which he is entitled to.



"They were rhetorical questions ...processing of ideas which I put in a certain analogy; is it true that there was a promise or an agreement and was it legally binding? I didn't mention anyone's name nor put it in an NDC NPP context. There were a lot of people who are confused about this and when you process it without any distortion, and you want to create an analogy, you are free to do so especially when you don't attack people's personally. It's an opinion..." he pointed out.



