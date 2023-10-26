Genser Energy donates GH₵250,000 worth of relief items to victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Genser Energy Ghana Limited, an independent power producer in Ghana, has shown its support for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage by donating relief items worth GH₵250,000. The spillage from the Akosombo Dam led to flooding in nearby communities, displacing many residents.



A delegation from Genser Energy, led by Vice President of Operations Mr. Daniel Ayi and Sustainability Manager Mr. Issah Mohammed, made the donation to the affected communities in Sogakope, located in the Volta Region of Ghana.



The relief items donated by Genser Energy include pieces of leather-covered student mattresses, 100 bags of rice, 500 bags of sachet water, 50 boxes of soap and washing powder, 50 boxes of mosquito nets and coils, 25 bags of maize, 50 boxes of sanitary items. Other supplies such as methylated spirit, First Aid kits, plaster and bandages, and other medical items



Mr. Daniel Ayi, representing Genser Energy Ghana Limited, expressed the company's sympathy for the affected residents, stating, "Genser heard the sad news of how the spillage was affecting residents of the Volta and was touched. It is not much, but this can help ease the burden and pain of those affected. I hope these items reach those actually affected by the spillage."



The relief items were received by various dignitaries, including members of parliament, such as Hon. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (Member of Parliament for South Dayi), Hon. Wisdom Kobena Woyome (Member of Parliament for South), and Hon. Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze (Member of Parliament for Central Tongu). Chiefs and elders from the affected areas were also present to receive the items for distribution.



The Genser Energy delegation had the opportunity to visit the affected communities to witness the extent of the displacement and the impact of the spillage.



This included visits to the Sogakpe Hospital and the Power Substation, which had to be shut down due to the flooding. The donation of relief items by Genser Energy is a commendable effort to assist those affected by the unfortunate consequences of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



