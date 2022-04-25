General Secretary slot: I'm not threatened, it's just a distraction - John Boadu

Politics of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he's not threatened by his opponents' attempt to snatch his seat.



About three candidates are trying to take over the reins from John Boadu.



There's the former Mayor of Tamale in the Northern region, Iddrisu Musah, affectionately called Musah Superior; Justin Kodua Frimpong, Youth Enterprise Agency (YEA) Chief Executive.



Another contender is Fredrick Opare-Ansah, former MP for Suhum.



However, John Boadu is not moved by these names because "they can't do the work as I can".



"I see it as a distraction because it means you would have to leave what you are doing to campaign; had it not been that you would've concentrated fully on party matters, that is what is worrying but as to whether they can do the work like how I've done it, it's doubtful . . . and so I'm not threatened at all," he indicated on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme.



Meanwhile, John Boadu has taken a swipe at Musa Superior; one of his opponents.



According to him, "you've not brought a pesewa to support the party...what was your relationship with the party? when you were given the position what did you do? no party member could even go



