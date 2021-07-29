General Legal Council charges lawyer Kwasi Afrifa with 9 counts of misconduct

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Lawyer at the centre of the alleged $5 million bribery scandal against the Chief Justice has been slapped with 9 charges



• The charges came after the GLC conducted an inquiry into the case after a traditional ruler dragged him before the Council



• The private legal practitioner is expected to respond to the 9 charges against him by the GLC



General Legal Council (GLC) has charged lawyer Kwasi Afrifa with 9 counts of misconduct under the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act32).



Mr Kwasi Afrifa is the lawyer at the centre of the alleged $5 million bribery scandal against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



The charges pressed against him comes after a traditional ruler, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, accused him of taking an amount of $100,000 to help him win his case in court.



After several confrontations, the legal luminary, according to the chief refused to give him the remainder of the money paid ($75,000), hence, his dragging to the General Legal Council.



According to the charge sheet of the disciplinary committee of the GLC dated July 29, 2021, it said, “Inquiry under Section 18 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act32), in the conduct of Kwasi Afrifa, ESQ,” lawyer Kwasi Afrifa is notified that “following preliminary inquiry held by the disciplinary committee of the GLC, a prima facie case of misconduct has been established against you.”



Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa is expected to respond to the charges against him by the GLC.



If he's found culpable, the legal practitioner is likely to be suspended from practicing as a lawyer for at least 2 years.



It would be recalled that Mr Afrifa, while speaking on this growing development, mentioned Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in the case.



The Chief Justice, in response, directed the Department of the Police (CID) to conduct investigations into a bribery allegation levelled against him.



