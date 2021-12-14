Gender-based violence must be prevented - ActionAid

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: GNA

ActionAid Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has called on stakeholders to adopt comprehensive and inclusive approaches to tackle the root cause of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to empower women and girls.



Mr Alhassan Sulemana, the Programmes Manager of ActionAid Ghana made the call at a community durbar at Tongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region to mark the Global 16 Days campaign under the theme; “End violence against women in the world of work.”.



“While it was pervasive, gender-based violence is not inevitable; it can and must be prevented and by stopping this violence, starts with believing survivors, and adopting comprehensive and inclusive approaches that tackle the root causes, transform harmful social norms, and empower women and girls.”



He said considering the impunity for femicide, the 30th Anniversary of the Global 16 Days Campaign this year, focused on femicide or gender-related killing of women.



“With survivor-centred essential services across policing, justice, health, and social sectors, and sufficient financing for women’s rights agenda, we can end gender-based violence,” The Programme Manager noted.



Mr Sulemana said in addition to the Anniversary theme, ActionAid would continue its programme activities to end GBV in the world of work by focusing on the link between domestic violence and the world of work.



He added that, ActionAid will also draw on legal standards outlined in the International Labour Organization (ILO), Convention 190 (C190) and the actions put forward in Recommendations 206 (R206).



“C190’s broad definition of the ‘world of work,’ includes both ‘private’ and ‘public’ spaces.” He said.

According to him, the C190 applied to workers “irrespective of their contract status,” and explained that it includes within its ambit both formal and informal sectors.



“C190 is a legal instrument and when read in conjunction with Recommendation 206, it establishes the right of every worker to freedom from violence and harassment in the world of work, recognizing it, as a human rights violation,” Mr Sulemana said.



The definition of “violence and harassment” in the world of work within C190 was nuanced and encompassed physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm, and included GBV and harassment, he explained.



As part of activities to mark the campaign, the regional chapter of the Young Urban Women’s Movement (YUWM), an affiliate of ActionAid Ghana, went on a float through some principal streets in the Tongo township with placards labelled “Violence is not part of the job”, “Stop GBV at workplaces,” “Let’s stop harassment at workplaces,” among others.