Gender Ministry educates men in Ningo-Prampram on reproductive health rights

Regional News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has rolled-out modalities to train and equip men in Ningo-Prampram on Gender Equality and Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR).



The programme was organized in collaboration with the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly and sponsored by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).



Men from faith-based organizations, school boys, GPRTU and other transport organizations, traditional leaders, security services, Assembly members, Members of the Municipal Assembly, and youth groups, among others, participated in the training.



Madam Matilda Banfro, the Greater Accra Regional Director, Department of Gender, giving the purpose of gathering, said it was important to raise awareness about gender equality hence the need to engage both men and women.



She said there was the need to establish greater understanding of the importance of gender equality for men, boys, women, and girls and the important roles men could play in promoting equality.



Madam Banfro noted that failure to raise awareness and involve men at all levels had contributed to the slow progress in establishing equality in both men and women.



Ms Juliana Abbey Quaye, Acting Eastern Regional Director, Department of Gender, who spoke on Gender Base Violence (GBV), said rape, early marriage, forced marriage, domestic violence, forced trafficking, and prostitution were all types of gender-based violence.



She said GBV could happen in schools, cyberspace, in and out of the school, among others, and called on the men to collaborate with the women in making gender equality feasible.



She appealed to the men to help change the narrative by being active agents in addressing gender issues in the various communities.



Madam Vivian A. Okpodjah, the Principal Nursing Officer, District Health Directorate, spoke on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, and said adolescence is associated with physical, social, and psychological changes hence the need for parental guidance and control.



She noted, at that stage, adolescents have the right to information and education; the right to make free and informed choices over their sexual and reproductive health.



Madam Okpodjah said it was the adolescence stage that the youth become very conscious of self-image, wants to break social norms, break school laws, disrespect authorities, and a lot more.