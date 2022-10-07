Gender Ministry condemns manhandling of toddler in viral video

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned the manhandling of a toddler by one Richard Kofi which went viral, a few days ago.



The Ministry’s attention was drawn to a horrifying video of an alleged molestation and manhandling of a toddler by the man circulating on social media.



The (1 minute and 19 seconds) video capture the man severely molesting and beating a toddler under a tree.



In a statement, the Ministry said, “The Ministry on behalf of Government strongly condemns this cruel, inhumane, and barbaric act meted out to the child.”



It noted that the act which has been portrayed in the video was against the Children’s Act 1998 as well as the Criminal code of Ghana.

The Gender Ministry explained that, “The Act explicitly states that, A person shall not subject a child to torture or any other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment including a cultural practice which dehumanizes or is injurious to the physical and mental well-being ofa child.

This is a clear violation of the law which is punishable.”



It commended the Ghana Police Service and Child Rights International (CRI) for launching a manhunt for the suspect in the matter and also staking a reward claim to any individual who will be able to provide information that leads to the arrest of the individual and rescue the child.



The Ministry therefore appealed to the general public to support the Police with any information that will aid in the arrest of the man.



“We finally urge citizens to be vigilant and continue to report individuals who engage in this unlawful act.

Parents and Guardians are advised to correct their children with love and care when they make mistakes but not in a violent manner,” the Ministry stated.



It added that, “The General Public can reach the Ministry’s Helpline of Hope Call Centre on its toll -free number on 0800-800-800 or 000-900-900 for complaints and inquiries. Also, issues of sexual and gender-based violence can be reported to the Domestic Violence Call Centre via toll free number 0800-111-222.”