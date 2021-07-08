Gbi Traditional Area places ban ahead of Paramount Queen funeral

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Gbi Traditional Area (Hohoe) has announced a ban on some activities ahead of the traditional funeral rites of the late Mamaga Dewotornyo I, Paramount Queen mother of the Area.



The ban, which takes effect from Sunday, July 11 to Thursday, July 29, 2021, will affect funerals, weddings, and other special activities within the area.



A letter from the Paramountcy signed by Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council, said the ban would enable the authorities to perform some special traditional rites.



He called on everyone to cooperate with the Paramountcy, adding that “we are greatly sorry for any inconvenience caused.”



The Paramountcy on June 1, this year, announced the death of the late Paramount Queen-mother, who reigned for five decades.



Mamaga Dewotornyo established and institutionalized the Hohoe Municipal Council of Queenmothers and was the President until her demise.