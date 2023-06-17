Gbese mantse angry with Henry Quartey, Accra mayor for modifying ban on drumming, noise-making custom

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II has expressed reservations with a unilateral variation of the annual Ga ritual of banning drumming and noise-making within the Ga state.



He has wondered why Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey and Accra mayor Elizabeth Sackey, both of whom are indigenes of the Ga state, would join forces with faith-based organisations to amend the custom that precedes the homowo festival.



A joint declaration concluded between the ministry, Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council led by the Regional Minister; faith-based organisations and representatives of traditional councils in the Greater Accra Region, modify the custom to allow of the Ga Traditional Council to permit faith-based organisations to use microphones and public address systems at reduced volumes and to clap hands at minimum levels confined to church auditoria.



Already, the GaDangne Council had condemned the modification in a statement signed by its president Nii Ayikoi Otoo.



Speaking at the Odadao festival celebration to lift the ban, the Gbese mantse also voiced out his dissatisfaction with the modification.



"How is it possible that indigenes of the Ga state, Henry Quartey and Elizabeth Sackey, together with religious leaders, will try to change Ga traditions and customs? They have no right to do such a thing", he fumed.



"I want to pass on a message to the AMA mayor, Elizabeth Sackey, to be given to Henry Quartey that this should be the first and last time he varies the terms in observing the ban on drumming and noisemaking. We have seen a lot of ministers, and it is not Henry Quartey who will try to destroy our customs and traditions", Nii Ayi-Bonte II warned. He said the "minister has not been able to come here. Elizabeth Sackey should inform Henry Quartey to apologise to the Ga state", he said.