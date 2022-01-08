Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State launches endowment fund to create jobs

Regional News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

The Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State Nii ( Dr) Ayi- Bonte II, launched at the Movenpick Hotel Accra "the Gbese Aforoso Job Bank wallet, an endowment fund to create jobs for the teaming youth of Gbese and by large all the youth in Accra.



The initiative is to close the huge gap in the unemployment sector of the economy thereby rising and generating funds of about $10 million in five years to create about a million sustainable Jobs for the same number of years for the Gbese and Ga Dangbme youth in the country.



Launching the fund and wallet by Madam Dede Quarshie the head of Commercial at Zeepay after being awarded the Honorary Doctorate of leadership and humanity ( Honori Causa) by the Elohim Theological College and Seminary, the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State explained that the initiative was to reduce the unemployment rate in the Ga State and the country at large.



According to him, the fund was to enable philanthropists and all well-meaning Ghanaians to donate towards resolving this unemployment situation in the Country.



He said all donations should be sent to Zeepay Mobile Money Wallet 0725951658 to support the fund which targeted all well-meaning Ga Dangbme persons in and outside Ghana, even Ghanaians who may be attracted by the initiative.



Nii (Dr) Ayi-Bonte II noted that part of the funds will be used to put up a kenkey factory to produce the kenkey and sell them at affordable and reasonable prices better than the ones on the market. We will also buy fishing trawlers to open up for a fishing industry to process the fish into fried fish and sardines to accompany the kenkey for exports and local consumption.



"We will scale up in four human needs for our people; shelter to change the skyline of the 92 towns and villages that make Gbese the biggest among the rest of Ga Adangbe communities, clothing for workers and families of our people, farmers to feed our kenkey factories because we have the land, and transportation. These will grow to make up the one million professional and unprofessional sustainable jobs. The Adonten of the Ga State has spoken and he is committed to doing this however his track record is well proven to make it at all cost."











In his acceptance Speech, Nii Ayi-Bonte II thanked the institution for honouring him, adding that the gesture showed that the Gbese Stool, together with the people, was been observed as different development projects had been initiated in the area.



He said since his ascension to the stool, he has been able to put a lot of governance structures and policies in the 92 Satellite towns under the stool to harness all resources in those areas for the benefit of the people.



Nii Ayi-Bonte II said one focus in his traditional leadership role has been on maintaining the peace and tranquillity in the Gbese area and the Ga State in general.

He commended and endorsed Zeepay Company,NLA,K.Net Company, ECG, Guinness Ghana Limited, Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and all other institutions that supported the Stool to organize his Royal Feast.