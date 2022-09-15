Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte signs book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

His Royal Majesty, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, the Gbese Mantse signed the book of condolence opened in memory of the late Queen of Britain, Elizabeth II on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at the British High Commission, Accra.



The Adonten of The Ga State was the first traditional leader to pay his respect and sign the book of condolence in Accra since the death of the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



Nii Ayi Bonte was accompanied by some of his sub-chiefs and Gbese traditional leaders to pay homage to the late queen.



In a statement, the Gbese Manstse said, the kingdom “will miss you as we recall the great visit to Ghana in 1961 and most of all the second visit in 1999 were very great moments for the people of Ghana and especially the people of Gbese.”



“Fare thee well the Greatest Mother for all and the Greatest Queen of our time. Till we meet again,” his statement read.



The Gbese Mantse also expressed his heartfelt condolence to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson who is the Gbese Noyaa Manye with the stool name Naa Okaltso Nrami I.



ROYAL CONDOLENCES,



Queen Elizabeth II the head of Commonwealth, the great queen of United Kingdom has taken a short journey on the London bridge. The London bridge is down, our queen is gone we can't find a replacement of a certain vacuum created now.



Unsummounted vacuum of peace and harmony, charitable philanthropist and magnificent reign of dexterity in bringing the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth together. The love for all especially to the Gbese Kingdom in Accra Ghana. We will miss you as we recall the great visit to Ghana in 1961 and most of all the second visit in 1999 were very great moments for the people of Ghana and especially the people of Gbese.



Joy filled our hearts on Her Royal Majesty 96th birthday celebration at the Residence of the British High Commission in Accra Ghana on 26th April this year where we presented a Royal birthday parcel to Her Royal Majesty, little did we know that was a Royal farewell presentation to her, such a sorrowful nostalgic moment it makes us feel now. Queen of England your Royal name shall always be written in tabloids in hearts even when we grieve now with heavy hearts in sorrows.



We wish to express our Royal deepest Condolences to the Royal Family, Naa Okaltso Nrami I Gbese Noyaa Manye the British High Commissioner to Ghana, the Head of Commonwealth in Ghana (Harriet Thompson) and finally the entire British High Commission in Ghana.



Fare thee well the Greatest Mother for all and the Greatest Queen of our time. Till we meet again.



His Royal Majesty Nii Ayi-Bonte II Gbese Mantse and Adonten of The Ga State.

















