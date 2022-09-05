Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte installs new chiefs for Dome, Kokomlemle

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II, swore-in new chiefs for the Dome and Kokomlemle communities on Saturday, August 3, 2022, at the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra.



The chiefs who were installed include Raymond Ayitey Adjin, whose stool name is Nii Ayikwei Kakalor, and Bishop Nii Ahulu Otoo, whose stool name is Nii Adu Ablefo II. Nii Tetteh Nettey Otsokrikri was also installed as the head of kingmakers for the Abelemkpe community.



Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, the Gbese Mantse urged the chiefs to project the good of Gbese and unite the people as one while working in truth.



“As you go, do not be filled with pride, rather work with honesty and unity because it is through your actions that people will regard you as a great ruler. Do not encroach on places which are not in your jurisdiction.



“These are not the only chiefs we shall install because there are places, we’ve not installed any. This is just the beginning," Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II stated.



The chief of Kokomlemle, Nii Ayikwei Kakalor, in his acceptance speech, said, “I’m going to work hard to make the crooked paths straight. If an issue arises beyond my thinking, I would seek the wisdom of the elders to bless me with their wisdom and experience.”



Nii Adu Ablefo II, the Dome chief, also stated, “Dome has been ruined but I am confident in working assiduously to ensure I reinstate the community to its rightful state and I will always consult the elders for guidance.”



Nii Ayi Ardeyfio, the Gbese Akwashon also advised the newly installed chiefs to give a listening ear to all the grievances and advice of everyone in the community to ensure the development of their communities.



The kingmaker of Gbese, Nii Okai Kasabrofo V, professed that chiefs who fail to bring development to their communities and abuse their power would be stripped off.

















