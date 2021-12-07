Gbenebisi basic school, Tumu Midwifery Training College to get 3-unit classroom blocks

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The Gbenebisi basic school and the Tumu Midwifery Training College will soon get 3-unit classroom blocks each.



This is after the Sissala East Municipal Assembly handed over sites for the construction of the blocks Sunday, December 5.h



They are funded by the District Development Fund(DDF).



Ghacem House and SanKarim enterprises were awarded the Tumu Midwifery Training Collge's 3-unit classroom and Gbenebisi's 3-unit classroom projects respectively.



Speaking during a survey of the sites, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Fuseini Yakubu Batong tasked the contractors to complete the projects within a 6 month period to help reduce the infrastructure deficit the schools are being faced with.



"We are here today to hand-over a site to the contractors to build a 3-unit classroom block for the college. And I want to entreat the contractors to complete the tasks within a 6-month duration, because the population of the Midwifery College in particular is more than the infrastructure the school has," he said.



Hon. Fuseini Yakubu Batong has also entreated the schools to support and cooperate with the contractors when work commences.



The Principal of the the College, Madam Lardy Kanton expressed her excitement saying " this is reality that the much anticipated project is to begin now."



She also expressed her gratitude to the Member of Parliament, Hon. Issahaku Amidu Chinnia and the Municipal Assembly for the project.



Madam Lardy Kanton promised that she together with her staff are ready to collaborate and support the contractor to execute the project.



However, she appealed to the MP to keep bringing more infrastructure projects to completely tackle the infrastructure needs of the College.



Meanwhile, speaking at a short durbar in Gbenebisi, Hon. Issahaku Amidu Chinnia said he has come to redeem the pledge he had made to the people following a passionate appeal from them before the the 2020 general elections, that their school needed additional classrooms to replace classes under trees and sheds.



Also, he said in December 202o, he drilled and handed-over to the community a borehole following appeals from the residents.



The MP pledged to provide a solar panel and television soon to the headteacher and his staff and that he would amidst constructing more classrooms for the school.



On behalf of the Municipal Education Directorate, the deputy municipal director in charge of Administration and Finance, Mr. Godfred Baveru Kanton extended his gratitude to the MP and Assembly for the intervention, stating that



"Our excitement cannot be quantified because we know in the next 6 months our children would not be battling with chasing sheds around, they would be free from rain beating them and would be free from the hazardous wind and weather conditions they face daily, because we are going to have another set of 3-unit classroom here."



He however appealed to the MP that 5 more additional classrooms are needed to eliminate classes under trees in the school.



He also commended the school for its good performances in the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) annually despite coming from a challenging environment.



The Assembly member, Hon. Abass Tonduogu also thanked the MP for the interventions brought to his electoral area.



Gbenebisi basic school currently has only three classrooms, which has compelled about 8 classes; Kindergarten 1 to Primary 6 to study under trees and sheds.



The farming community is yet to be connected to the national grid.