Gbawe Queen Mother installs Muslim Chiefs and ten Traditional leaders

Regional News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: GNA

Naa Koshie Lamtey, Naa Sen of the Gbawe traditional area on Thursday inducted into the paramountcy eleven new Muslim Chiefs and Queen Mothers and ten Traditional leaders.



The induction which took place at the Gbawe Chief's Palace in Accra, sought to foster peaceful coexistence and unity between Muslims and the Traditionalists in the community.



Mr Erasmus Nii Kwatei Quartey, the Principal Elder of the Gbawe Kwatey Family (Djaase), speaking on behalf of Naa Sen Gbawe at the Ceremony, said the investiture of the Muslim Chiefs and Queen Mothers and the traditional leaders would not only bring peace and unity in the community but it would also help in enhancing the socio-economic development of the area.



He hoped that the Muslim Chiefs and Queens would help resolve some the challenges local muslims were facing.



Mr Quartey advised the newly inducted Chiefs and Queens to live an exemplary life and become role models for the younger generation.



He urged them to be humble, firm, courageous and fair to everybody as they dealt with the people within the community.



Mr Abdul Rauf Abbey, the Nii Otsaame Okanfla of the newly inducted Chiefs and Queens Muslim Chiefs, assured the traditional rulers of Gbawe of their commitment towards the successful development of the Area.



He said there was the need for Gbawe Muslim Chiefs and Queens to liaise with the traditional leaders to enable both sides understand each other’s religious practices and norms for peaceful co existence.



Mr Abbey said they would collaborate with the Greater Accra Regional Chief Imam’s Office to deliberate on ways to improve the wellbeing of the muslims in the community.



He said they would ensure that religious misunderstandings or conflicts that sometimes arose in the community would be eliminated.



The Traditional Rulers that were inducted were: Gbawe Gonsee Sen tse, Gbawe Gonsee Senye, Gbawe Gonsee Manye, Gbawe Gonsee Manye Otsaame, Gbawe Gonsee Shipi.



The Gbawe Gonsee Asafoiatse, Gbawe Gonsee Asafoiatse Otsaame, Gbawe Gonsee Asafoianye, Gbawe Gonsee Otsaame, Gbawe Gonsee Noryaa Manye were also part of the traditional rullers.



The Gbawe Muslim Chiefs and Queen Mothers included Mr Abdul Rashid Kwatelai Quartey as Nii Gamu Gbawe, Nii Abe Abbey as Nii Otsaami Gamu Gbawe, Mr Luqman Kwakwei Quartey as Nii Gamufio Gbawe, Khadija Kwakor Quartey as Naa Gamu Gbawe, Hajia Mariam Mohammed Sissy as Gbawe Gamu Noryaa Manye.



The rest are:Alhaji Benjamin O. Lamptey was inducted as Nii Gamu Gbawe-Gonsee, Mr Ibrahim Otoo Amoah as Nii Otsaami Gamu Gbawe-Gonsee, Madam Rukayatu Adoley Allotey as Naa Gamu Gbawe-Gonsee, Mr Stephen Quartey as Gamu Asafoatse Gbawe-Gonsee, Ahmed Ashirifie Coffie as Nii Gamu Gbawe New town and Mr Issah Tetteh Quaye as Nii Otsaami Gamu Gbawe-Newtown.